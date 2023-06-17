Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 17th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 17th June 2023.

Almost 50 years after the General Yakubu Gowon regime instituted the students’ loan board in 1974 to provide Nigerian students with loans repayable after 20 years of graduation, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, signed the Student Loan Bill into law which stipulates that beneficiaries start repaying two years after their national youth service. The piece of legislation, which was sponsored by the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, passed the third reading at the House on May 25, 2023.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake explained that the signing of the bill was in fulfillment of the President’s campaign promise to liberalize the funding of education in Nigeria.

He further disclosed that although the new law takes immediate effect, an inter-ministerial committee will be set up to work out procedures for the application and superintend over the process. On his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, disclosed that modalities are in the works to begin the disbursement of the student loans in September since Tinubu has directed that the first recipients of the loan must be available for the 2023/2024 academic session. This development has excited a cross-section of Nigerians like the national students’ body who described the student loan bill as a “way forward” in the country’s education system. This was as they expressed worry over the timeline for repayment.

Some aspects of the Access to Higher Education Act need to be highlighted even as public enlightenment: students who have secured admission into any public Nigerian university, polytechnic, college of education, or any technical and vocational education and training (TVET) school can apply for the loan but must show their bonafides. The act stipulates that the income of benefitting student or their family must be less than N500,000 per annum to be qualified for the loan. We however think this figure should be increased to at least N850,000 for more inclusivity.

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has asserted that freeing the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

Kanu, who is on trial for terrorism, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) following his re-arrest in 2021.

An Abuja Federal High Court had granted him bail in 2017. However, Kanu breached the bail conditions and subsequently escaped the country.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had refused the push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Yet, with the advent of a new administration, renewed appeals are surfacing for the IPOB leader’s freedom.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah broached the topic of Kanu’s situation during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The nation’s number anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly invited eight former ministers, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sources disclosed that the eight former ministers were all invited for questioning over allegations bordering on corruption.

The invitation letters, according to sources, requested the former top government officials to come and explain how they spent funds allocated to their ministries on some designated projects when they held sway at their respective positions.

Daily Trust reports that the letter was extended to the former ministers before the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the commission. The anti-graft agency had commenced investigations.

The FCT High Court, Maitama Division, has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers and family members.

Naija News reports that Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order on Friday, stating that it is within Emefiele’s constitutional rights to see his family and lawyers.

The order was sequel to an application filed by J.B. Daudu SAN, counsel to Mr Emefiele.

Daudu informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS, particularly on June 14, for the purpose of taking further instruction from Emefiele, but the DSS refused to respond to the application.

The National Vice Chairman, North-west of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently look into the affairs of the APC with the aim of rebuilding the party as its leader.

Lukman made the call in a statement on Friday in which he accused the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore of squandering about N30 billion realized during the sale of forms for the 2023 elections.

He said Adamu is now running the affairs of the APC with a personal agenda and only brings other leaders into the picture when he feels like doing so.

Not done, Lukman said apart from financial recklessness, Adamu is operating without regard for the APC constitution and does not give account to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has empanelled seven committees to investigate petitions against Judicial officers.

In a statement on Friday, Soji Oye, NJC’s director of information, said the decision was reached during meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday.

He said the NJC considered reports from various investigation committees and preliminary complaints assessment committees, on petitions written against 33 judicial officers from the court of appeal and state high courts.

He said the council agreed with recommendations to empanel investigation committees against serving judges of different states.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday approved the appointment of AIGs Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by PSC, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

DIG Ciroma will replace DIG Ali Janga who has retired from Service and had represented the North East geo-political zone in the Police Management team. DIG Ciroma, the most senior Officer from the zone will henceforth represent the zone.

DIG Mba will represent the South East zone and replace retired DIG John Amadi who before his retirement represented the zone.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate 12 persons in order to recover all of Nigeria’s stolen money.

The former lawmaker, who stated that the fuel subsidy payment was a fraud, said most of the money was diverted.

Speaking on the Brekete Family program on Thursday, Kazaure called on Tinubu to shut his eyes and deal with anyone found guilty.

He called on the president to investigate former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; NNPL GCEO Mele Kyari; former Humanitarian Minister Sadiya Umar Farouk, amongst others.

The immediate past Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has debunked reports that he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that the EFCC had invited the former Minister to appear before it within the week to answer questions related to the launch of the airline, Nigerian Air, garbed in Ethiopian colours.

The anti-corruption agency had also questioned officials of the Nigerian Air over the recent launch of the airline in Abuja.

But in a telephone interview with Daily Trust, Sirika denied knowledge of any invitation.

He said, “Well, maybe they invited me in their imagination, but what I do know is that I had gone to see the former chairman (Bawa) last week, and I have not received any invitation. If they want to invite me, I’m here.”

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has departed Daura in Katsina State for Niger Republic.

Naija News understands the former Nigerian leader is set to travel on Saturday with Niger Republic President, Mohamed Bazoum to the World Leaders Summit in the United Kingdom.

Buhari is scheduled to deliver a speech to world leaders on effective strategies for revitalizing the economy.

Discussions at the summit itself is said to be about collaborating to enhance education systems in various countries and territories.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.