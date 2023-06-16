Breaking: Releasing Nnamdi Kanu Equals Rewarding Crime – Asari Dokubo Tells Tinubu

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has asserted that freeing the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

Kanu, who is on trial for terrorism, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) following his re-arrest in 2021.

An Abuja Federal High Court had granted him bail in 2017. However, Kanu breached the bail conditions and subsequently escaped the country.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had refused the push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Yet, with the advent of a new administration, renewed appeals are surfacing for the IPOB leader’s freedom.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah broached the topic of Kanu’s situation during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Following his own meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Dokubo voiced his views about Kanu to reporters.

He contended that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

Dokubo state, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out.”