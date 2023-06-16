Crisis Rocks APC As Lukman Reports Adamu, Omisore To Tinubu

The National Vice Chairman, North-west of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently look into the affairs of the APC with the aim of rebuilding the party as its leader.

Lukman made the call in a statement on Friday in which he accused the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore of squandering about N30 billion realized during the sale of forms for the 2023 elections.

He said Adamu is now running the affairs of the APC with a personal agenda and only brings other leaders into the picture when he feels like doing so.

Not done, Lukman said apart from financial recklessness, Adamu is operating without regard for the APC constitution and does not give account to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He lamented in his statement titled; ‘Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ that the APC is now a shadow of itself because it is being run by Adamu like a Garrison Commander.

“He relates with his colleagues in the NWC just like his appointees. In their name he meets other leaders of the party and seeks to manipulate party decisions to suit personal vested interests that are only known to him.

“Beyond all these is also a clear case of reckless financial management of the party. With more than N30 billion realized during the sale of forms for the 2023 elections, Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore have embarked on spending extravaganza based on their discretionary decisions without any form of budget as required by the APC constitution,” Lukman alleged.