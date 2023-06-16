Emefiele: Court Issues Fresh Directive To DSS Over Detained Ex-CBN Boss

The FCT High Court, Maitama Division, has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers and family members.

Naija News reports that Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order on Friday, stating that it is within Emefiele’s constitutional rights to see his family and lawyers.

The order was sequel to an application filed by J.B. Daudu SAN, counsel to Mr Emefiele.

Daudu informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS, particularly on June 14, for the purpose of taking further instruction from Emefiele, but the DSS refused to respond to the application.

On the other hand, counsel to the second and third respondents, I. Awo, told the court that the DSS did not have the penchant for refusing such a request and that it was wrong to do so.

However, he expressed certainty that the security service would abide by the order of court and grant access to the listed lawyers and family members of Emefiele to see him, while counsel to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation did not oppose the application.

Meanwhile, the DSS, as well as the Office of the AGF, requested extension of time to file their respective responses to the originating motion, which was granted and the suit was further adjourned till Tuesday, June 19 for hearing of the substantive suit.