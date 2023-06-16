Full List: ‘Mele Kyari, Malami, Emefiele, Buhari’s PA, Eight Others Tinubu Must Probe To Recover Stolen Money’

A former member of the House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate 12 persons in order to recover all of Nigeria’s stolen money.

The former lawmaker, who stated that the fuel subsidy payment was a fraud, said most of the money was diverted.

Speaking on the Brekete Family program on Thursday, Kazaure called on Tinubu to shut his eyes and deal with anyone found guilty.

He called on the president to investigate former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; NNPL GCEO Mele Kyari; former Humanitarian Minister Sadiya Umar Farouk, amongst others.

Kazaure said: “Instead of paying N7 trillion to subsidy which is fraud, even N1 trillion is not spent because they are going into a private account…pocket. Whoever said they are spending that money is lying.

“And that is why I’m calling the attention of Mr President as he showed that he is serious, there are people in his government and there are people that assisted him that are among this mess.

“So, he should close his eyes and deal with them. No matter who is close to him, no matter who is in the government, if he’s found in this issue, he should return the government’s money.

“There are twelve people the president should investigate. The first person, if we want to bring back the economy of this country, we have to arrest and investigate CBN governor who is now under investigation.

“Secondly, the EFCC chairman. And when we are investigating the EFCC chairman, we have to invite Magu, the former chairman, to bring some things that he left in the office, to explain.

“Thirdly, the GMD of the NNPC. Number four, the former minister of justice, Malami. Number five, Sabiu Tunde, who was the personal private secretary to former President Buhari.

“Number six, the chairman of FIRS. Then there is Jamoh, the NIMASA DG. Then there is Koko from the NPA, and Hadiza Bala, the former NPA chairman.

“All present CBN deputy governors that are working with Emefiele should come and open their eyes and mouths and tell what they know, if we are serious and want to restore the economy.

“Then number ten, we have to arrest and investigate Sadiya Umar Farouk, former minister of humanitarian affairs, because when you invite her, many of her colleagues will come into the investigation.

“Then the entire leaders of National Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS). The entire leaders and the ICT officers there are supposed to be investigated because they are the ones who will tell you where all the bank charges and the stamp duty went. Because it’s from there the money goes to CBN.”

Kazaure also said the way corruption is fought in the country has become known to individuals who embezzle money.

He said: “First of all, they are aware that if you take money in Nigeria, when they carry you to EFCC, from EFCC to court, you will hire lawyers who will get you bail and you will go and enter air conditioner and continue eating chicken.

“Your private jet is there, your dollars are there, everything is there, you are spending. With that we cannot fight corruption in this country.”