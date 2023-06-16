EFCC Invites Eight Buhari Ministers Over Corruption Allegations

The nation’s number anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly invited eight former ministers, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sources disclosed that the eight former minister were all invited for questioning over allegations bordering on corruption.

The invitation letters, according to sources, requested the former top government officials to come and explain how they spent funds allocated to their ministries on some designated projects when they held sway at their respective positions.

Daily Trust reports that the letter were extended to the former ministers before the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the commission. The anti-graft agency had commenced investigations.

The source said apart from the former minister of Women’s Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who was invited last week over alleged N2bn fraud and “part of the money allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project,” about seven others have also been invited.

It would be recalled that Sale Mamman, also a former minister of power under former President Buhari, was last month arrested and detained by the commission in connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud related to power projects.

Also, it was learnt that the immediate past minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has also been summoned over how the Police Trust Fund was handled.

Speaking further on condition of anonymity, the source said Dingyadi would provide answers to allegations of purchasing refurbished vehicles for the Nigeria Police as new.

“Well, I’m not aware of the letter, I’ve not seen it. Maybe they sent it to the office, I will inquire from the office”, the minister of police affairs, Dingyadi, said in a phone conversation with the aforementioned platform.

The former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, were also invited by the anti-graft agency.