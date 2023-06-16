Confusion Over EFCC Invitation Of Hadi Sirika As Ex-Minister Says ‘They Invited Me In Their Imagination’

The immediate past Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has debunked reports that he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that the EFCC had invited the former Minister to appear before it within the week to answer questions related to the launch of the airline, Nigerian Air, garbed in Ethiopian colours.

The anti-corruption agency had also questioned officials of the Nigerian Air over the recent launch of the airline in Abuja.

But in a telephone interview with Daily Trust, Sirika denied knowledge of any invitation.

He said, “Well, maybe they invited me in their imagination, but what I do know is that I had gone to see the former chairman (Bawa) last week, and I have not received any invitation. If they want to invite me, I’m here.”

When asked whether he went to see Bawa based on his invitation or personally, he said, “I did not get any invitation from the EFCC, Oga, that’s what I said to you. I have not been invited. If I’m invited, it is not any news or no news; I can go whenever I’m invited.

“If they invite me today, I will appear. I was a public officer and I am accountable for my actions. Public officers are accountable for their actions. If I’m invited by the EFCC, I will go. I’ve not seen any invitation. I am in my house, and I’m based in Abuja, not Kaduna, and they are also here in Abuja.”

But the spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, told Daily Trust that Sirika had been invited.

“Yes, that’s what I am telling you, he was invited. I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard. I won’t speak further until he confirms his invitation,” he said.