Buhari Travels To Niger Republic

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has departed Daura in Katsina State for Niger Republic.

Naija News understands the former Nigerian leader is set to travel on Saturday with Niger Republic President, Mohamed Bazoum to the World Leaders Summit in the United Kingdom.

Buhari is scheduled to deliver a speech to world leaders on effective strategies for revitalizing the economy.

Discussions at the summit itself is said to be about collaborating to enhance education systems in various countries and territories.

At the end of the summit, Buhari is expected to return to Niger Republic alongside President Mohamed Bazoum.

If They Disturb Me In Daura, I’ll Leave For Niger Republic – Buhari

Recall that shortly before handing over as President of Nigeria, Buhari in April, reiterated his intention to retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State after his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

Buhari on Friday April 21, recounted how he has had the privilege of serving Nigeria in various capacities for about forty years and his intention to retire away to a peaceful place away from the hustles and bustles of city life.

Emphasizing his desire for a peaceful rest, Buhari noted that if he gets disturbed in Daura, he would leave for Niger Republic which shares a border with his hometown.

According to Buhari, he decided to retire to Daura, which was far away from Abuja in order to get some respite, after years of work.