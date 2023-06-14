Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 14th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 14th June 2023

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has shared details of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Jonathan on Tuesday met with Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

After the meeting with Jonathan ended, the president received some government officials, including the newly inaugurated Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma was also at the presidential villa to meet with Tinubu.

He was accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje,

Also the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari also met with the president.

The president’s meetings took place after elections were held for the presiding offices of the 10th national assembly.

Speaking to newsmen, Jonathan disclosed that he visited the president to discuss some continental and sub continental issues

He explained that being the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediator for Mali and the Chair of West African Elders Forum there were certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub region that he spoke to Tinubu about.

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmed Lawan.

Senators-elect on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted for Akpabio on the floor of the Senate.

Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his only rival for the position, Yari, who garnered 46 votes.

Honourable Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Abbas defeated former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Sani Jaji.

Abbas was declared winner after passing the 181 votes threshold.

Abass was elected by his colleagues during an individual voice voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the floor of the house.

The Kaduna lawmaker, who was the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected on Tuesday after the Senate concluded it’s election picking Akwa Ibom State former governor, Godswill Akpabio.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmood, is set to appear before the Presidential Election Petition Court on Thursday, June 15.

He will testify in a petition filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

Mahmood has already been subpoenaed by Atiku’s legal team, led by Chris Uche.

At a recent court proceeding, Uche announced that Mahmood, during his court appearance, will testify about the disputed Presidential election’s conduct and also present some important documents supporting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate.

However, Uche did not specify what these documents would be.

The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Shonubi met with President Tinubu four days after he took over the reins of the apex bank following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele.

Until his appointment, Shonubu was the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) of the country’s apex bank.

Recall that Emefiele’s suspension was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Following the directive suspending Emefiele from office, he was directed to hand over the affairs of the CBN to Shonubu who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

The newly elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday stated that under his leadership, the national assembly will back President Bola Tinubu’s plan to remove petrol subsidies.

Akpabio, representing Akwa Ibom north-west, was voted in as Senate President on Tuesday with 63 votes, defeating his competitor, Abdulaziz Yari, who received 46 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Akpabio emphasized that the 10th assembly would be proactive, supporting the president’s policies and initiatives.

Despite President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsing Akpabio for the role of Senate President, Akpabio maintained that the Senate will not serve as a rubber stamp to the executive, preserving its independence.

Highlighting the independence of the legislature, Akpabio declared that the 10th assembly is dedicated to “Nigeria and Nigerians”.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the new Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that Akpabio defeated former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 votes to 46 to emerge Senate President.

While in the House of Representatives, Abbas, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, polled 353 votes, beating his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday title ‘Now, Let’s Get On With Business Of The People,’ Tinubu congratulated the four lawmakers over their election, saying it is well deserved.

Tinubu said, “Being elected by peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly is a great honour that comes with huge responsibility.

“I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.

“As your president, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished senators and honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes, including improving their quality of life.”

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has officially written to the State House of Assembly seeking a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad.

Naija News understands according to the letter that during Akeredolu’s absence, his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa will be the Acting Governor.

The leave period commenced on the 7th of June and is expected to terminate on the 6th of July,2023 (public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June,2023 factored in).

The Governor assured of his resumption on the 6th of July,2023.

The approval of Governor Akeredolu’s letter was made known by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Oladimeji Oladiji.

The Speaker had earlier described the Governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law.

He later wished him a speedy recovery.

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, provided key documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during a session of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Obi’s legal team presented EC40G forms from ten Local Government Areas in Niger State.

The EC40G form is used by INEC to record the total number of polling units that were cancelled or where voting was not possible.

The Tribunal session opened with the case of Peter Obi against INEC, Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In addition to the EC40G forms, Obi also submitted five certified true copies of INEC reports from Niger State.

During a previous tribunal sitting, Obi submitted additional INEC documents as evidence and called on a subpoenaed witness who provided video evidence that was publicly viewed in court.

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to the emergence of Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Naija News earlier reported that Abbas was elected by members of the House in an “openly declare” ballot system on Tuesday.

He polled a total of 353 votes to defeat fellow contenders, Ahmed Wase and Sani Jaji, who polled three votes each.

Reacting to the development via a series of post on his Twitter handle, Okonkwo condemned the open ballot system of election which produced Abbas as the speaker.

The Labour Party stalwart berated the ruling All Progressives Congress for excluding the north central from every elective position in the Federal, Executive and Legislature.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.