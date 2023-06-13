Video: Details Of Goodluck Jonathan Meeting With Tinubu Emerges

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has shared details of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Jonathan on Tuesday met with Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

After the meeting with Jonathan ended, the president received some government officials, including the newly inaugurated Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma was also at the presidential villa to meet with Tinubu.

He was accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje,

Also the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari also met with the president.

The president’s meetings took place after elections were held for the presiding offices of the 10th national assembly.

Speaking to newsmen, Jonathan disclosed that he visited the president to discuss some continental and sub continental issues

He explained that being the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediator for Mali and the Chair of West African Elders Forum there were certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub region that he spoke to Tinubu about.

Watch the video below,