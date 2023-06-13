‘Let’s Get On With Business’ – Tinubu Reacts To 10th NASS Leadership Election

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the new Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that Akpabio defeated former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 votes to 46 to emerge Senate President.

While in the House of Representatives, Abbas, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, polled 353 votes, beating his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday title ‘Now, Let’s Get On With Business Of The People,’ Tinubu congratulated the four lawmakers over their election, saying it is well deserved.

Tinubu said, “Being elected by peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly is a great honour that comes with huge responsibility.

“I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.

“As your president, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished senators and honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes, including improving their quality of life.”