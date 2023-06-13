Akpabio Reveals Senate’s Plan On Fuel Subsidy After Emerging Senate President

The newly elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday stated that under his leadership, the national assembly will back President Bola Tinubu’s plan to remove petrol subsidies.

Akpabio, representing Akwa Ibom north-west, was voted in as Senate President on Tuesday with 63 votes, defeating his competitor, Abdulaziz Yari, who received 46 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Akpabio emphasized that the 10th assembly would be proactive, supporting the president’s policies and initiatives.

“Our senate will be future-focused, emphasizing economic viability, social acceptability, addressing environmental issues, and fostering sustainable growth,” he said.

“We must create the necessary legislative framework and legal environment for President Tinubu to establish the policies and programs he envisions for our country.”

Akpabio particularly praised the president’s courage on the controversial issue of petrol subsidy.

“If legislative backing is required, we will provide it. It’s high time we started producing our own fuel in Nigeria. We must encourage the production of diesel and other products domestically,” he asserted.

Despite President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsing Akpabio for the role of Senate President, Akpabio maintained that the Senate will not serve as a rubber stamp to the executive, preserving its independence.

Highlighting the independence of the legislature, Akpabio declared that the 10th assembly is dedicated to “Nigeria and Nigerians”.

“We will work closely with the executive arm of government while preserving the legislative independence. This Senate is about Nigeria and Nigerians,” he concluded.