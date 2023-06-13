Acting CBN Governor Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Shonubi met with President Tinubu four days after he took over the reins of the apex bank following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele.

Until his appointment, Shonubu was the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) of the country’s apex bank.

Recall that Emefiele’s suspension was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Following the directive suspending Emefiele from office, he was directed to hand over the affairs of the CBN to Shonubu who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

‘Let’s Get On With Business’ – Tinubu Reacts To 10th NASS Leadership Election

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the new Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that Akpabio defeated former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 votes to 46 to emerge Senate President.

While in the House of Representatives, Abbas, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, polled 353 votes, beating his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday titled ‘Now, Let’s Get On With Business Of The People,’ Tinubu congratulated the four lawmakers over their election, saying it is well deserved.