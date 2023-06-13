INEC Chairman, Yakubu To Testify In Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmood, is set to appear before the Presidential Election Petition Court on Thursday, June 15.

He will testify in a petition filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

Mahmood has already been subpoenaed by Atiku’s legal team, led by Chris Uche.

At a recent court proceeding, Uche announced that Mahmood, during his court appearance, will testify about the disputed Presidential election’s conduct and also present some important documents supporting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate.

However, Uche did not specify what these documents would be.

During the proceedings, Atiku’s team introduced their first key witness, Dr Alex Adum Ter, a lawyer and former Attorney General of Benue State.

Ter alleged that the presidential election was riddled with irregularities and failed to comply with the Electoral Act 2022.

Ter, who served as the National Coordinator, of Situation Room for PDP during the February 25 presidential election, submitted three video clips as evidence.

The clips, which included broadcasts from Mahmood and INEC’s Commissioner in charge of Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, promised Nigerians that presidential election results would be electronically transmitted for credibility and transparency.

Despite strong objections from Tinubu and APC, Justice Tsammani admitted the video clips and other documents as exhibits, which were then played in the open court.

Further hearing in the petition will resume on June 14.