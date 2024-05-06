‘Where Una President?’ – Charly Boy Questions Whereabout Of President Tinubu

Controversial entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has raised concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s whereabouts as the Nigerian leader has not returned to the country after the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu is alleged to have made an unannounced trip to London.

Naija News reports that this development adds to the growing unease over the President’s recent absences.

President Tinubu, who had been attending international engagements since April 23, starting with a visit to the Netherlands, has not been publicly seen since his departure from Riyadh.

His silence and that of the Presidency regarding have sparked a flurry of speculations and reactions.

In a post on his official X handle, Charly Boy questioned the president’s well-being and criticized the administration for not being transparent with the Nigerian public.

Accusing the presidency of misleading the public with “fake and twisted lies,” Charly Boy expressed his frustration with the current administration’s reliance on propaganda rather than substantive economic policies.

A post by Charly Boy read, “Come on. Wey una President? Is all well with him?

“Tinubu’s propaganda machine has been over heating the country with very fake and twisted lies, but propaganda cannot substitute for economic policies.

“Come ooooo, na Peter Obi make Nigerians dey suffer like dis? Na Peter Obi show APC how empty dey are?

“Has fake propaganda become the tactic deployed by APC in all political strata, to continue disparaging and attacking any perceived opposition with all ethnic and religious spears by their cronies. Obi has continued to bore the brunt of these malicious individuals.”

He called for President Tinubu’s resignation, stating, “Nigeria has failed. Tinubu pls resign, this work pass you.”

The artist also linked the ongoing economic hardships to poor governance rather than to political opponents such as Peter Obi, highlighting what he perceives as a tactic by the ruling party to undermine opposition figures through ethnic and religious divisiveness.