It Is Irresponsible To Arrest Journalists For Exposing The Ills In The Govt – Atiku Knocks FG

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has called for the release of a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Daniel Ojukwu.

Naija News understands that Ojukwu has been in police custody since May 1 after he was “abducted” in Lagos.

The family of the journalist and FIJ management were initially not aware of his whereabouts until 48 hours after he was declared missing.

The journalist, whose mobile gadgets, had been seized was not allowed to communicate with his family members and friends

On Sunday, a human rights lawyer, Ridwan Oke, said Ojukwu had been taken to Abuja from Lagos.

Police public relations officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi also stated that the journalist has a case to answer over alleged violation of sections of the Cybercrime Prohibition Act 2015.

Reacting to the issue on Sunday, Atiku, in a statement posted on his X handle, described Ojukwu’s arrest as irresponsible and a breach of free press.

He wrote, “The arrest of Ojukwu may not be unconnected with the groundbreaking investigative works of the independent Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) that has exposed an alleged high-profile smuggler with links to top officials of this administration.

“I wish to also remind of the arrest and detention of Segun Olatunji of FirstNews Newspaper and Chinonso Uba aka Nonso Ukwa of Oziza FM Radio.

“It is not only irresponsible to arrest journalists for exposing the ills that abound in this government, it is also a breach of their constitutionally guaranteed #FreePress.

“That the arrest of Ojukwu came barely 48 hours after the observance of the World Press Freedom Day, speaks volumes of the character of the Tinubu administration to freedom of the press. The least that is expected of the relevant authorities is to free Ojukwu.”