Atiku Visits Former Niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu (Photos)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited the former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, at his Abuja residence.

Naija News reports that the former vice president made this known in a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

Atiku said he visited Aliyu to commiserate with him over the death of his beloved mother, Hajiya Jamila Aliyu Mu’Azu, and his stepmother, Hajiya Hadiza Aliyu Mu’Azu.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prayed that their souls would continue to find eternal rest.

He wrote: “Today, I paid a condolence visit to the former governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, over the loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Jamila Aliyu Mu’Azu, and his stepmother, Hajiya Hadiza Aliyu Mu’Azu. I pray that their souls will continue to find eternal rest. Ameen.”

See photos of the visit below.

“It Is Another Attempt To Perpetrate Illegality” – Atiku Knocks Tinubu Govt Over Plans To Use Pension Funds For Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Atiku has queried the move by the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to use pension funds to finance infrastructure projects.

The former Vice President described such an act as illegality, a disturbing decision that “could lead to disastrous consequences on the lives of Nigeria’s hardworking men and women who toiled and saved and who now survive on their pensions having retired from service.”

Recall the federal government said it aims to boost economic growth by utilising ₦20 trillion from the nation’s pension funds to finance vital infrastructure projects nationwide.

Finance Minister and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after President Bola Tinubu presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa.