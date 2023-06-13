Akeredolu Transmits Power To Deputy, Goes On Medical Leave Abroad

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has officially written to the State House of Assembly seeking a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad.

Naija News understands according to the letter that during Akeredolu’s absence, his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa will be the Acting Governor.

The leave period commenced on the 7th of June and is expected to terminate on the 6th of July,2023 (public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June,2023 factored in).

The Governor assured of his resumption on the 6th of July,2023.

The approval of Governor Akeredolu’s letter was made known by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Oladimeji Oladiji.

The Speaker had earlier described the Governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law.

He later wished him a speedy recovery.

I Remain Loyal

Earlier, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa denied reports of an alleged dispute between himself and the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

There had been claims that Ayedatiwa is seeking power transfer in the state, following reports of Akeredolu’s ill health.

In response to the allegations, Ayedatiwa emphasized his steadfast loyalty to Governor Akeredolu.

Speaking through an aide in a chat with Vanguard, Ayedatiwa said he would remain forever grateful and loyal to the governor.