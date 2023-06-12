Akeredolu: Ondo State Deputy Governor Speaks On Allegations Of Power Play

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa has denied reports of an alleged dispute between himself and the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

There had been claims that Ayedatiwa is seeking power transfer in the state, following reports of Akeredolu’s ill health.

In response to the allegations, Ayedatiwa emphasized his steadfast loyalty to Governor Akeredolu.

Speaking through an aide in a chat with Vanguard, Ayedatiwa said he would remain forever grateful and loyal to the governor.

The aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed the allegations as fabrications by “political jobbers” aiming to cause tension between the governor and his deputy.

He said, “We’re praying for the quick return of the governor and the restoration of his health.”

The state Commissioner for information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, while reacting to the speculation, denied any split in the cabinet over the governor’s incapacitation.

Ademola- Olateju said that, “The Cabinet cannot be “disunited” when directives emanate from the office of the Governor.

”There is no ambiguity in that respect. Members of the public are enjoyed to disregard the wicked rumour of incapacitation.

“We reiterate that the Governor has been discharging the functions of his office effectively. Governance requires collectivity.

“The fixation on the governor is mischievous. There is no crisis in the State. Political jobbers should steer clear.”