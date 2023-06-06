Victor Boniface Laments His Club’s Title Loss In Belgium

Nigerian forward, Victor Boniface has taken to his Instagram page to lament his team’s inability to finish the season with the Belgium Jupiler Pro League title.

Ahead of the last day of the season, Victor Boniface and his teammates at Union SG were in an advantaged position to win the league but they were expected to beat Club Brugge to seal the title.

Unfortunately, Union SG who have been in fair form all season long lost to Club Brugge 3-1 at home to prevent themselves from winning the league title.

The loss of the league title was even more hurtful to the home fans because Victor Boniface assisted Simon Adingra in scoring the first goal of the match in the 46th minute. Unfortunately, the visitors came from behind to score three late goals to sink Union SG’s title hopes.

The defeat did not only force Union SG to lose the title to Royal Antwerp, but it also forced them to drop to the third spot on goals differential which means that they only manage to qualify for the Europa League ahead of next season.

Hence, Royal Antwerp and Genk will represent Belgium in the UEFA Champions League next season.

In his reaction to how the season ended for his team, Victor Boniface who suffered a series of injuries this season and managed to score 10 goals and provided 8 assists for Union SG, admitted that his team’s best wasn’t enough.

The 22-year-old forward wrote on Instagram: “Hard feeling to write, still very sad about the defeat but proud of the delivery of the whole team and fans. Unfortunately, our best wasn’t enough, but the learning remains to evolve. Pray and thank God regardless of the circumstances”.