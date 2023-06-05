Alhassan Yusuf Helps Royal Antwerp To Win Belgium League

Alhassan Yusuf, a former midfielder for Gombe United, helped Royal Antwerp to a remarkable victory on the final day of the Belgium Jupiler Pro League Championship round.

Antwerp who needed just a point to be crowned champions of the Belgian league held Genk to a 2-2 draw at the Cegeka Arena.

During the game, Alhassan Yusuf made his 27th league appearance of the season as he replaced 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Mandela Keita in the 78th minute of the game.

Alhassan Yusuf, 22, joined Royal Antwerp on July 16, 2021 from Swedish club Allsvenskan where he spent the first three seasons of his football career in Europe.

Since then, the 22-year-old Nigerian midfielder has played a total of 73 games in all competitions in which he scored 3 goals and provided four assists. His contract with the Belgian club will expire on June 30, 2025.

On the other hand, Nigerian forward, Victor Boniface could not help his club, Royal Union Saint-Gilloise who needed a win to be crowned the champions of Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday, to beat Club Brugge.

The title contenders fell to a 3-1 defeat in favour of Club Brugge on the final day of the league campaign to give Alhassan Yusuf’s Royal Antwerp the room to win the league.

At the end of the campaign, Antwerp finished top with 47 points in 40 games, while Union finished second with 46 points in 40 games. The two clubs will represent Belgium in next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.