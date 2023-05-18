Belgian Club Ready To Sell Victor Boniface For More Than €15 Million

Belgian club, Royal Union Saint-Gilloise is willing to sell their talisman Victor Boniface but not cheaply as the Nigerian fast-rising star continues to generate attention across Europe.

Due to the superb form of Victor Boniface so far in the 2022-2023 season, a couple of elite clubs in Europe are reportedly planning to sign him.

Saint-Gilloise’s CEO, Philippe Bormans reportedly said the club would only consider bids above €15 million for the 22-year-old striker this summer.

Boniface became a hot cake in Belgium and the rest of Europe this season after scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 34 league games.

The Nigeria international and Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford have scored six goals each in the season’s Europa League even though they didn’t go beyond the quarter-finals stage of the competition.

Boniface went from Bodo Glimt to the Brussels-based squad at the start of the 2022–23 season for a club-record €2 million, and he hasn’t looked back since then.

Rumors in Belgium claim that Union wants to sell the forward for around €20 million and they would listen to bidders at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is wanted by RB Leipzig, Napoli, AC Milan, and Lazio due to his impressive performance this season.

“CEO Philippe Bormans said €15m will not be enough for Boniface,” Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad wrote.

“He has already been linked to Napoli, AC Milan, Lazio, and RB Leipzig, among others.

“A transfer in the summer seems inevitable, but there will have to be a dizzying transfer fee.”