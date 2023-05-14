Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 14th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 14th May 2023.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate arrest of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

Naija News earlier reported that the singer had broken silence following a viral video of him assaulting a Nigerian police officer.

In reaction to the hideous video, Nigerians called for the arrest of the singer, saying he had no right to lay hands on the policeman.

Taking to his Instagram stories, some moments ago, the singer disclosed that the policeman tried to kill his family and himself hence the reason he pounced on the officer.

He further maintained that he has proof of his claims and will not press charges.

He further warned those calling for his arrest to mind their business.

However, a statement by the Lagos State Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the IGP condemned the act.

Veteran Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

According to Nigerian blogger, Moji Delano, the tragic incident is yet to be made official following the disagreement between the actor’s siblings.

The corpse of the 57-year-old actor has been taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Saint Obi is said to have recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, the capital of the Plateau State, and has frequently been spotted being transported to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

A son of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo Obasanjo on Saturday endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, calling their selection the best decision.

Obasanjo backed Godswill Akpabio for the role of Senate President and Abbas Tajudeen for Speaker.

Naija News recalls that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC announced these candidates as part of the consensus zoning arrangement.

Despite some dissenters in both Chambers calling for a review of this arrangement, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urged for calm among the unsettled lawmakers.

He assured that the NWC would reconsider the zoning arrangement after consulting with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, who is currently on a working tour of Europe.

President Muhammadu Buhari has relocated from his official residence inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to the Glass House ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Glass House is a temporary structure that has been the abode of outgoing presidents since 1991.

The President’s relocation also allows maintenance works on the residence in preparation for its next occupant.

Following Buhari’s relocation, presidential aides have also begun moving their personal belongings out of the seat of power to create room for Tinubu’s personal aides and key Presidency officials.

According to Saturday PUNCH, a senior State House source disclosed that the main residence of the president was being coated with white paint while some of its sections were being cleaned and fumigated.

The financial industry and Nigerians were hit with a report that President Muhammadu Buhari had granted Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele study leave.

An online news platform had claimed Emefiele applied for study leave as a means to flee the country before the May 29 assumption of office by President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The report claimed that the Department of State Services (DSS), which attempted to arrest and detain Emefiele in the past over certain allegations against him, “kicked against the study leave reportedly granted to Emefiele as it means he will flee the country before May 29 when another government comes in.”

But sources in the presidency and the apex financial institution denied any study leave approval by Buhari.

Responding to The Nation in a short message on the topic, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “If the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been granted study leave, supposedly, by President Muhammadu Buhari, this is unknown to us.

“It is also unknown to the President’s Secretariat, headed by the Chief of Staff.”

In anticipation of the 10th assembly, vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima gathered the incoming House of Representatives members for a meeting on Friday.

The event, which included both returning and new lawmakers, took place at Shettima’s residence in Abuja.

The assembly was orchestrated by the Joint Task, a coalition of eight political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the meeting, Shettima urged the contenders for the speaker and deputy positions to potentially step aside in favour of Tajudden Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, respectively.

Naija News had earlier reported that Abbas and Kalu were selected by APC as the preferred candidates for the presiding officers of the House of Representatives.

As the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly looms next month, there are suggestions that two governors and a sitting principal officer might have manipulated the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s leadership choices in the Senate and the House of Representatives to favour their preferred candidates.

On May 8, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced the proposed leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

According to Morka, the positions of Senate President and Deputy, and Speaker and Deputy have been assigned to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Barau Jibrin, Tajudeen Abbas, and Benjamin Kalu, respectively.

However, inside sources in Abuja that spoke with Saturday Sun claimed that the governors influenced the selection process to reward their chosen candidates for their contributions during the presidential election.

The principal officer, who is unlikely to return to the chamber, is also believed to have ensured his preferred candidates were nominated.

Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29th, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released his official pre-inauguration photograph alongside his vice, Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga shared the photos via Twitter on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to him, the photos were approved by the Presidential Transition Council for Tinubu.

He tweeted, “Pre-inauguration official photographs approved by Presidential Transition Council for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President elect Senator Kashim Shettima”

There are growing signs that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, might delay his inauguration due to disagreements within the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the designation of key roles in the 10th National Assembly.

There are speculations that Tinubu is displeased with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, accusing him of charging lawmakers-elect to reject his favoured candidates for the Senate President and Speakership positions.

In the past week, the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) selected the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly, and Mr. Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State as the Speaker of the House.

These appointments have been met with resistance.

There are claims that the opposition parties plan to meet in Uyo next week to strategize on their own nominations for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A group of 125 Nigerians, who were escaping the conflict in Sudan, landed safely at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday.

The evacuees arrived at 12.49 pm aboard a Tarco B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan. This latest group of arrivals has increased the total count of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan to 2,371.

Once they landed, the returnees went through processing conducted by immigration officials.

Representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons also participated in assisting the returnees.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.