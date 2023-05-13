Just In: Police IGP Orders Immediate Arrest Of Seun Kuti

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate arrest of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

Naija News earlier reported that the singer had broken silence following a viral video of him assaulting a Nigerian police officer.

In reaction to the hideous video, Nigerians called for the arrest of the singer, saying he had no right to lay hands on the policeman.

Taking to his Instagram stories, some moments ago, the singer disclosed that the policeman tried to kill his family and himself hence the reason he pounced on the officer.

He further maintained that he has proof of his claims and will not press charges.

He further warned those calling for his arrest to mind their business.

However, a statement by the Lagos State Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the IGP condemned the act.

Akali Baba also ordered a speedy and full investigation into the cause of the assault and prosecution of Seun Kuti.

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book”