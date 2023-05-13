Why I Slapped Lagos Policeman – Seun Kuti Breaks Silence On Viral Assualt Video

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has broken silence following a viral video of the singer assaulting a Nigerian police officer.

Naija News reports that the singer in a viral video that surfaced on social media on Saturday was captured slapping a yet-to-be-identified policeman on a busy Lagos road.

In reaction to the hideous video, Nigerians called for the arrest of the singer, saying he had no right to lay hands on the policeman.

Taking to his Instagram stories, some moments ago, the singer disclosed that the policeman tried to kill his family and himself hence the reason he pounced on the officer.

He further maintained that he has proof of his claims and will not press charges.

He further warned those calling for his arrest to mind their business.

He said: “He tried to kill me and my family, I have proof, but I no dey chase clout and I agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no loose e job.”