Presidential Aides Move Out Belongings From Villa As Buhari Relocates To Glass House

President Muhammadu Buhari has relocated from his official residence inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to the Glass House ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Glass House is a temporary structure that has been the abode of outgoing presidents since 1991.

The President’s relocation also allows maintenance works on the residence in preparation for its next occupant.

Following Buhari’s relocation, presidential aides have also begun moving their personal belongings out of the seat of power to create room for Tinubu’s personal aides and key Presidency officials.

According to Saturday PUNCH, a senior State House source disclosed that the main residence of the president was being coated with white paint while some of its sections were being cleaned and fumigated.

“You know that most of the structure is white. So, the renovation will involve repainting of the stained sections and replacing fittings that have gone weak or bad. The furniture may not be changed. But that will depend on the new President,” the source said.

Buhari’s Aides Move Out

It was observed that the President’s aides started packing their personal belongings out of the Villa earlier this month to avoid last-minute focus on them by “overzealous security officials,” who might be taking pictures to give the impression that the aides were engaging in last-minute looting of the residential apartments.

One presidential aide stated that items being moved out of the Villa included personal books, electronic gadgets, fittings, and other personal effects that he said were not purchased with government funds.

Another aide of the President told The PUNCH, “Since we all know that the tenure of the present administration ends on May 29, which is about 17 days, why will we wait until the new appointees start to resume before we move out?

“Already, the President and his family have also moved from the main building to a smaller one within the Villa, and I am sure that the first family will soon start moving their belongings out of the Presidential Villa.

“The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has taken the incoming First Lady round the residential areas and buildings in preparation for the handover. So, what are we going to be waiting for? The outgoing First Lady did that because she knows the incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.”

State House Clinic

Meanwhile, the Villa Clinic located at the administrative section of the State House has been relocated to the N21 billion VIP wing of the State House Clinic, now a medical centre.

Officials have evacuated hospital beds, surgical suction machines, oxygen cylinders, mini theatre light stands, pedal bins, dressing bowls, file cabinets, and blood collection tubes, among others.

Speaking to the platform, a medical member of staff said that the old equipment would be relocated to the old Aso Villa Clinic outside of the Villa as they would not be needed at the VIP section.

The medical officer said, “We are moving them to the old Aso Clinic outside, while we move to the VIP Clinic. All our staff members are relocating there since it has been completed.

“Villa staff members can use the clinic as an outpatient clinic, but they will not be admitted there. It is only for senior officials.”

On the State House Management’s plans for the now-empty clinic, the source said, “I don’t know what they plan to convert this place to. But what I know is that we will no longer be there.”