Veteran Nollywood Actor, Saint Obi Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

According to Nigerian blogger, Moji Delano, the tragic incident is yet to be made official following the disagreement between the actor’s siblings.

The corpse of the 57-year-old actor has been taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Saint Obi is said to have recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, the capital of the Plateau State, and has frequently been spotted being transported to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

PUNCH also confirmed the demise stating that Saint Obi battled a protracted illness.

Meanwhile, the Actors Guild of Nigeria is yet to make a statement on the death.

Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Adedigba Mukail, popularly known as Alafin Oro, is dead.

Naija News reports that his colleague, Kunle Afod disclosed the latest development in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to Afod, Alafin Oro died in the early hours of today (Saturday), stating that he would surely be missed as many people tapped from his knowledge.

Sharing the deceased photos, Kunle Afod wrote: “Another library is burnt down today. A great philosopher

An icon with so much Yoruba knowledge

A lover of God @alafinoro1. You departed this sinful world early hour of today. May your gentle soul rest in peace.

“R.I.P Adedigba. We will surely miss you. We drank from your River of knowledge, we know how important you are, the sad news this morning really broke my heart @alafinoro1 sun re ooo”