APC Releases Pre-Inauguration Official Photos of Tinubu, Shettima

Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29th, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released his official pre-inauguration photograph alongside his vice, Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga shared the photos via Twitter on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to him, the photos were approved by the Presidential Transition Council for Tinubu.

He tweeted, “Pre-inauguration official photographs approved by Presidential Transition Council for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President elect Senator Kashim Shettima”

See photos below;

Stop Trying To Blackmail The Judiciary

Meanwhile, Bayo Onanuga, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to desist from blackmailing the judiciary.

According to Onanuga, both parties and their supporters were mounting desperate campaigns for the postponement of the inauguration of the President-elect on May 29.

Speaking via Twitter, Onanuga argued the 2023 election is the best election he has experienced.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart also condemned the emeritus Catholic Bishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan for his claim that the election was rigged.

He insisted that such claims were malicious propaganda told by the opposition parties and their supporters.

His statement is coming on the heels of the commencement of sitting by the presidential election petition tribunal on Monday.

Onanuga said that those condemning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to transmit results recorded at the polling units were being mischievous