Presidential Tribunal: Enough Is Enough, Stop Trying To Blackmail The Judiciary – Onanuga Warns LP, PDP

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to desist from blackmailing the judiciary.

According to Onanuga, both parties and their supporters were mounting desperate campaign for the postponement of the inauguration of the President-elect on May 29.

Speaking via Twitter on Monday, Onanuga argued the 2023 election is the best election he has experienced.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart also condemned the emeritus Catholic Bishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan for his claim that the election was rigged.

He insisted that such claims were malicious propaganda told by the opposition parties and their supporters.

His statement is coming on the heels of the commencement of sitting by the presidential election petition tribunal on Monday.

Onanuga said that those condemning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to transmit results recorded at the polling units were being mischievous

He insisted it was because “the outcome of the election, especially the presidential election did not match their expectation.”

Part of his statement read: “PDP and LP must stop the blackmail against the judiciary

“I have witnessed many elections since 1979 and I can say without any equivocation that the 2023 election was the best, the most free and fair, the most transparent.

“Those who are pillorying the election and INEC, the electoral umpire are simply saying so because the outcome of the election, especially the presidential election did not match their expectation.

“The Labour Party and the PDP and their surrogates, some of them lawyers, clerics and some ethnic groups have also mounted desperate campaigns for the postponement of the inauguration of the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 29 May.

“As the tribunal begins sitting today, let Labour and its senior partner, the PDP stop further blackmail of the judiciary. Enough is Enough.”