Obasanjo’s Son Endorses Akpabio, Abbas As Senate President, Speaker

A son of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo Obasanjo on Saturday endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, calling their selection the best decision.

Obasanjo backed Godswill Akpabio for the role of Senate President and Abbas Tajudeen for Speaker.

Naija News recalls that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC announced these candidates as part of the consensus zoning arrangement.

Despite some dissenters in both Chambers calling for a review of this arrangement, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urged for calm among the unsettled lawmakers.

He assured that the NWC would reconsider the zoning arrangement after consulting with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, who is currently on a working tour of Europe.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Obasanjo encouraged all elected members of the 10th National Assembly to support the party’s decision and rally behind the consensus candidates for the benefit of democracy and the incoming administration.

While recognizing the principle of separation of powers among the three government branches, Obasanjo noted that the separation is not absolute.

He commended the NWC’s decision and emphasized that the consensus arrangement would benefit the nation if all government branches worked “as harmoniously as possible.”

Praising Akpabio, the proposed Senate President, Obasanjo mentioned his outstanding service as a governor, minister, and senator during the 8th National Assembly.

“Senator Akpabio has earned the respect and trust of the leadership of the party and the president-elect and all other stakeholders. Therefore, his nomination as the next president of the Senate is very welcome,” said Obasanjo.

Regarding the choice of Speaker, Obasanjo applauded Tajudeen Abass’s significant contribution to law-making.

He stated, “Hon. Tajudeen Abass’s exceptional contribution to law-making alone is enough to secure him the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

He further appealed for the support of all elected lawmakers, urging, “If we crave competence not only in the executive but the legislature too, Akpabio as President of the Senate and Abass as Speaker of the House of Representatives should be supported by the incoming lawmakers.”