125 More Nigerians Arrive In Abuja, Number Of Sudan Evacuees Hits 2,371

A group of 125 Nigerians, who were escaping the conflict in Sudan, landed safely at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday.

The evacuees arrived at 12.49 pm aboard a Tarco B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan. This latest group of arrivals has increased the total count of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan to 2,371.

Once they landed, the returnees went through processing conducted by immigration officials.

Representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons also participated in assisting the returnees.