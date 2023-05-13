Connect with us

Nigeria News

125 More Nigerians Arrive In Abuja, Number Of Sudan Evacuees Hits 2,371

Published

50 mins ago

on

By

Egyptian Govt Sends 500 Nigerian Students Back To Sudan

A group of 125 Nigerians, who were escaping the conflict in Sudan, landed safely at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday.

The evacuees arrived at 12.49 pm aboard a Tarco B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan. This latest group of arrivals has increased the total count of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan to 2,371.

Once they landed, the returnees went through processing conducted by immigration officials.


Get New DJ Mixes

Representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons also participated in assisting the returnees.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments
Advertisement
close button