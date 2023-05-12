Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 12th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 12th May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the retiring Assistant Inspector General of Police, Garba Baba Umar as a Senior Security Adviser on International Police Cooperation and Counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs.

Naija News reports that this is to enable Nigeria keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organization, (INTERPOL).

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Thursday by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and four other Governors under the G-5 on Thursday boycotted the reception organized for new and returning Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors.

Other members of the G-5 are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Seyi Makinde of Enugu, Benue, Abia, and Oyo States respectively.

Naija News learned that the Rivers State Governor-elect, Simi Fubara was also absent at the event.

The aggrieved governors who allegedly worked against the party during the presidential election also did not send representatives to the meeting.

Meanwhile, former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar was present at the event.

Atiku urged party leaders and stakeholders to reflect on current challenges and develop strategies to help the PDP regain its dominant position.

The presidential candidate made this call on Thursday in Abuja at a reception for returning and newly elected governors from the party.

Aggrieved Senate Presidency aspirants for the 10th National Assembly, on Thursday, stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The aggrieved aspirants included former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari; Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, and former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The three Senators who addressed the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, expressed the disaffection of their geo-political zones and presented a joint petition to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Senator Yari, who was the first to speak, accused the APC NWC of failing to seize the initiative and leaving the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take a unilateral position on critical party matters.

The former Zamfara State governor said the North which gave the highest number of votes to Tinubu was about to be marginalised and warned of dire consequences.

Yari stated that the North could withdraw its support for the President-elect before the 2027 general elections if the region is sidelined.

The former Abia State Governor, in his own presentation, said the South-East should not be sidelined in the forthcoming administration because the APC lost in the region.

Kalu who described the victory of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as a hurricane zone, said the region deserved to be accommodated in the power equation to cement national cohesion.

The National leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has lamented over the present state of the country.

The elder statesman who turned 97 on Thursday shared his grievances while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He noted that the present state of Nigeria is not the dreams of many Nigerians both old and young.

Speaking further, Fasoranti urged the incoming administration to provide employment and look into the security of land.

The President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has again appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He made the appeal on Thursday while speaking at the flag of dredging of Oguta Lake –Orashi River in Imo State witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Iwuanyanwu pleaded with Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu before he leaves office on May 29, adding that Igbos are not seceding because they are everywhere and would not leave their investments.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national level has dismissed the suspension of former Benue Senator, Barnabas Gemade and others suspended along with him.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka in a statement on Thursday said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party gave the order for the suspension to be quashed.

Naija News recalls the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier suspended Senator Barnabas Gemade and Prof. Terhemba Shija from the party.

The suspension of the duo for alleged anti-party activities was announced by the Benue APC chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, during the party’s expanded stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to him, both Gemade and Shija worked against the party’s governorship candidate and eventual winner of the governorship election, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, after they were defeated during the party primaries.

Agada accused them of working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue against the interest of the APC after their defeat at the primaries.

Agada alleged they were conniving with PDP to frustrate Alia.

But the national APC in a swift reaction has described Gemade as a “bonafide member” of the party.

The Federal Government has disclosed that a total of N22.4 billion would be spent on feeding prison inmates across correctional centres in the country.

The proposed expenses are already budgeted for in the 2023 Appropriation Act, Naija News learnt.

Speaking at a two-day High Conference on Decongestion and Corrections Management held in Abuja, the nation’s capital city, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, highlighted that there has been a steady rise in the population of the custodial centres with at least 80% of the inmates awaiting trial.

According to him, there are 244 custodial centres nationwide, with a 75,507-inmate population, thereby leading to 82 of them being overcrowded.

The total number of male inmates is 73,821 and female 1,686 female inmates, he noted.

Out of the 75,507 inmates, 52,436 are awaiting trial while 23,071 are convicted persons, with 3,322 as condemned inmates on death row, the government official disclosed.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has postponed the continuation of the pre-hearing regarding the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The petition is against President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The court has rescheduled the pre-hearing for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

In the petition, identified as CA/PEPC/05/2023, the PDP and Atiku are challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The respondents listed in the petition include INEC, Bola Tinubu, and the APC.

During the court session on Thursday morning, Chris Uche, the counsel for Atiku and PDP, indicated an interest in the matter.

The court also heard an application for live coverage of the proceedings, and the respondents said they would file their responses before Monday.

Justice Tsammani, therefore, commended the parties for their cooperation and agreement, saying it would assist in the quick conclusion of the pre-hearing session.

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has adjourned the bail hearing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till September 14.

Naija News reports that the apex court heard the appeal filed by Kanu today, Thursday, May 11, 2023, after it had adjourned the case on April 27, 2023.

It could be recalled that the Biafra agitator, on November 3, 2022, filed an appeal before the apex court over his continuous detention at the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu’s appeal was against the decision of the Court of Appeal, which on October 28, 2022, stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

Not satisfied with the denial of his bail application by the Federal High Court and the Appeal Court, the Briafra agitator proceeded to the Supreme Court.

But in a ruling on Thursday, the apex court adjourned the bail hearing of the IPOB leader till September 14, 2023.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have released eleven out of the over 40 worshippers kidnapped in Bege Baptist church in Kaduna State last Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab, made this known in a terse message on Thursday.

Hayab also disclosed that 14 worshippers are still in captivity, adding that a woman with her child returned after they abandoned her in the bush.

He said “Yes some of them are back home but 14 are still with the bandits. A woman with her child returned after they abandoned her in the bush.”

The CAN official also said about 28 of the kidnapped worshippers, have so far, returned to their respective families.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.