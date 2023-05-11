This Is Not The Nigeria We Dreamed Of – Fasoranti Laments

The National leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has lamented over the present state of the country.

The elder statesman who turned 97 today shared his grievances while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He noted that the present state of Nigeria is not the dreams of many Nigerians both old and young.

According to him “I feel fulfilled, at 97. I have seen it all, I’ve seen the worst and I have seen the best. I lost my wife, I lost my daughter, she was shot dead but generally I have to thank God for everything.

“This is not the Nigeria of my dream, no. Things are getting worst, we only hope those we are leaving behind will try and do their best because what we are seeing now is not good for the country at all.”

Speaking further, Fasoranti urged the incoming administration to provide employment and look into the security of land.

“My expectations from the incoming government are many but I want the government to give priority to unemployment, insecurity. People are not gainfully employed and getting worst every day and I hope government will try and look into it and the security of the land.

“The government should also look into the restructuring of the country and I hope the new President will do it,” he added