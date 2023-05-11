Breaking: Tribunal Adjourns Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu To May 18

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has postponed the continuation of the pre-hearing regarding the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The petition is against President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The court has rescheduled the pre-hearing for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

In the petition, identified as CA/PEPC/05/2023, the PDP and Atiku are challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The respondents listed in the petition include INEC, Bola Tinubu, and the APC.

During the court session on Thursday morning, Chris Uche, the counsel for Atiku and PDP, indicated an interest in the matter.

He stated, “I have the permission of Wole Olanikpekun to indicate interest first in number 2.”

The court also heard an application for live coverage of the proceedings, and the respondents said they would file their responses before Monday.

Justice Tsammani therefore commended the parties for their cooperation and agreement, saying it would assist in the quick conclusion of the pre-hearing session.

Recall that Atiku was in court on Thursday to observe proceedings in the case he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.