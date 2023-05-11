JUST IN: Bandits Release 11 Kidnapped Worshippers In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have released eleven out of the over 40 worshippers kidnapped in Bege Baptist church in Kaduna State last Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab, made this known in a terse message on Thursday.

Hayab also disclosed that 14 worshippers are still in captivity, adding that a woman with her child returned after they abandoned her in the bush.

He said “Yes some of them are back home but 14 are still with the bandits. A woman with her child returned after they abandoned her in the bush.”

The CAN official also said about 28 of the kidnapped worshippers, have so far, returned to their respective families.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the state government and security authorities were yet to react to the development.

Recall that the gunmen invaded Bege Baptist Church in Madala along Buruku Baringi Road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the bandits invaded the Church during service on Sunday and kidnapped no fewer than 40 worshippers during the incident.

However, it was learned that fifteen of the kidnapped persons escaped, while twenty-five of the worshippers are still in captivity.