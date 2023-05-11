Wike, Makinde Shun PDP Meeting As Atiku Addresses New, Returning Governors

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and four other Governors under the G-5 on Thursday boycotted the reception organised for new and returning Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors.

Other members of the G-5 are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Enugu, Benue, Abia and Oyo States respectively.

Naija News learned that the Rivers State Governor-elect, Simi Fubara was also absent at the event.

The aggrieved governors who allegedly worked against the party during the presidential election also did not send representatives to the meeting.

Meanwhile, former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar was present at the event.

Atiku urged party leaders and stakeholders to reflect on current challenges and develop strategies to help the PDP regain its dominant position.

The presidential candidate made this call on Thursday in Abuja at a reception for returning and newly elected governors from the party.

He said, “We have a number of challenges. We started as a dominant political party in 1999, but since then, we have been receding. It is time to take stock and find out why we are receding and how we can make sure that our position as the leading political party in the country can be regained.”

Atiku also encouraged party leaders and members to remain hopeful for a favourable outcome in the presidential election petition, stating, “We all know that the PDP did not lose the last election.

“We should be determined and focus on retrieving our mandate that has been stolen.”

The acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum emphasized that Nigerians are resolute in seeking justice for the PDP’s petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He also reassured that the National Working Committee (NWC) is addressing issues affecting the party.

A former Vice President and Chairman of the occasion, Namadi Sambo called for unity within the party and expressed concern about the treatment of some PDP members, particularly in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal described the event as a moment of joy and learning, adding that “the mandate freely given to our party and candidate will be restored by the court.”

Keynote speaker, Mudal Lawal urged returning and newly elected governors to focus on performance management, fiscal performance indicators, fiscal resilience, and devolution of powers.

He also emphasized the importance of appointing the right people to office and being prudent in resource management.