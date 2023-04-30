Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 30th April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 30th April 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to newsmen on Saturday.

Mohammed revealed that Buhari gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, April 28, 2023.

He said: “In arriving at the decision to postpone the census.

“The meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.”

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has asked the federal government to implement agreements concerning their demands within the next two weeks or face industrial action.

Naija News reports that the doctors made the disclosure in a communique issued on Saturday at the end of their Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The meeting which was held from Thursday to Saturday, was concerning the burning issues affecting the welfare of the doctors and the alarming rate of flight of doctors and other healthcare workers on account of poor remuneration.

Other issues raised by the doctors were the grossly inadequate funding of the health sector and the attendant negative effect on the citizens and the health workers.

The doctors are demanding an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to the tune of 200 percent of the current gross salary of doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by the association to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on July 7, 2022, on the review of CONMESS.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano State will revisit the dethronement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

He added that the division of the Kano Emirate into five different Emirates would also be brought up for review.

Kwankwso was quoted to have said this in a viral video ahead of the May 29 handover date to Yusuf who won the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

“We have campaigned and as you know we are popular in Nigeria especially in Kano state, we are now back and God willing we will continue with the good works our administration left. This incoming governor and his team will take them up.”

“As elders, we will continue to advise them to do the right thing. We tried not intervene in the issue of bringing or removing any Emir, but now, an opportunity has come.

“Those who were given this opportunity will sit down and see to the issues. They will look at what they are expected to do. Beside the Emir, even the emirate has been divided into five places. All these need to be studied. Usually a leader inherits good, bad and issues that are hard to reconcile.”

The Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, Lauretta Onochie, is on a war path with the management of the Commission over a $15bn mega rail project.

Naija News reports that the NDDC management and a US-based firm, Atlanta Global Resources Inc., signed a $15 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the construction of the rail project.

The deal, which was signed on Tuesday, is for the construction of a mega rail line that would connect the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

In a statement on Friday, Onochie disowned the MOU signed by the two parties, saying that agreement was signed without the authorisation or consent of the NDDC board.

Onochie said the management team had no power to sign an MOU on behalf of the NDDC without the approval of the board, stressing that the deal is “clumsy and shady”.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has objected to a suit instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a party chieftain, Dino Melaye, against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Dino Melaye and the PDP are seeking an order of mandamus to compel the NDLEA to arrest and prosecute Tinubu over the alleged forfeiture of some funds in his bank accounts in the United States over two decades ago.

NDLEA, in its notice of preliminary objection signed and filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by its Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, submitted that the application by the PDP and Melaye, as first and second applicants, was incompetent.

The anti-narcotics agency added that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain it and, as such, should be struck out.

The NDLEA claimed neither PDP nor Dino Melaye had the legal right to institute the suit.

The agency said the only underlying specific interest of the first applicant then becomes political.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the federal government of denying it the use of the Eagle Square to mark the Workers’ Day celebration on May 1.

Naija News reports that the NLC made the accusation in a statement by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The workers said since the government has denied them the venue, the celebration will be held on the streets of Abuja to deepen its reconnection with the people.

The NLC added that all affiliates are to assemble at its national headquarters, Paschal Bafyau Labour House, on Monday by 8:00 am, from where they will proceed on a rally around Abuja.

According to the statement, the union assured workers of its continued commitment to its traditions and values.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has opened up on how Nigerians can face the insecurity ravaging the country.

According to him, Nigerians must fight all agents causing insecurity in the country with every drop of their blood to make sure they are pushed back.

Naija News learnt that the cleric made this pronouncement on Saturday when he delivered the keynote address at the Parents Summit of the 2023 Education Week in Edo State.

The cleric bemoaned how the state of insecurity in the country has affected the education in the country.

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State have backed Senator Sani Musa for the seat of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors endorsed the Niger East senator during a meeting between the North Central Senators-elect and the governors of the zone at the Kwara State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja on Friday night.

The senators-elect, who were received by Bello and Abdulrazaq, were led to the meeting by Musa, who is the Chairman of the North Central Senators-elect caucus.

Naija News learned that the meeting was held so that the lawmakers could formally meet and familiarise themselves with their governors and to convey to the governors, the resolutions of their caucus meeting.

In his remark, Bello expressed appreciation to the caucus for coming together for the first time to pursue the interest of the zone which he noted had never happened before.

A report gathered by Naija News reveals that governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have advised the president-elect, Bola Tinubu not to meddle in the affairs of the National Assembly.

This is against the backdrop that Tinubu has allegedly concluded plans to adopt, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, as the Senate President and Kano Senator, Jibrin Barau as the deputy Senate President.

It was learned that the APC governors are divided on Tinubu’s choice, while some of the governors are in support, some have kicked against it insisting that the position should be zoned to the north.

A source close to some of the governors, who was present at the meeting with Tinubu on Thursday and Friday, told Daily Trust that they advised the president-elect to allow the best candidate to emerge and not make a choice.

The source said the governors told Tinubu to avoid the National Assembly politics in other not to get his administration into trouble.

Controversy has trailed the alleged choice of a Senate President by the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, as lawmakers-elect have begun to kick against it.

This follows speculations that Tinubu has allegedly concluded plans to adopt the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Kano Senator, Jibrin Barau (APC) as the Deputy Senate President.

However, the president-elect had reportedly jettisoned the move to zone the 10th Senate Presidency to the South-South.

But reactions have since trailed the claim that Tinubu had opted for Akpabio as Senate President, as some lawmakers-elect have asked him not to meddle in the politics of the National Assembly.

