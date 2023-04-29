10th NASS: Yahaya Bello, Abdulrasaq Back Musa For Deputy Senate President

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State have backed Senator Sani Musa for the seat of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors endorsed the Niger East senator during a meeting between the North Central Senators-elect and the governors of the zone at the Kwara State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja on Friday night.

The senators-elect, who were received by Bello and Abdulrazaq, were led to the meeting by Musa, who is the Chairman of the North Central Senators-elect caucus.

Naija News learned that the meeting was held so that the lawmakers could formally meet and familiarise themselves with their governors and to convey to the governors, the resolutions of their caucus meeting.

In his remark, Bello expressed appreciation to the caucus for coming together for the first time to pursue the interest of the zone which he noted had never happened before.

He called on all the political actors in the zone from the local government elected officials, political appointees, serving and former State and National Assembly members unite as one entity.

Bello also assured the federal lawmakers-elect that all the governors of the North Central geopolitical zone would support their aspiration to produce a presiding officer in the 10th National Assembly.

He said, “This is the appropriate time for us to unite to pursue a common goal so that North Central Nigeria would take its rightful place in the affairs of the country.”

In his speech, the Kwara State Governor commended members of the caucus for coming together as a team to pursue a common goal.

He said, “The fact that the elected senators from our zone, irrespective of their political party affiliation have chosen to come together to promote a common interest for the benefit of the North Central and the country, is a welcome development and highly commendable.

“We will advise the caucus to reach out to other zones to get the required numbers and cooperation.

“All the senators-elect should also remain focused and pursue vigorously, their quest for the highest possible leadership position in the 10th Senate.

“The governors of the North Central geopolitical zone will continue to support the aspirations of Senator to lead the 10th Assembly by all means possible”

Speaking on behalf of the senators-elect, Musa appreciated the disposition of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in ensuring that fairness and equity take place in the distribution of leadership positions to all the geopolitical zones.

The Senator, therefore, appealed to the governors to continue the quest for equity in the zone.

He said, “We are here to appreciate and congratulate our leaders and to express our commitment to one strong North Central zone.

“We are very aware of the permutations and schemings going on at the moment from the various geopolitical zones on the positions of leadership of the National Assembly.

“The North Central is therefore requesting that the highest hierarchy and decision organs of our great party consider the North Central zone for a position not less than the Deputy Senate President.”

In attendance at the meeting apart from Musa were returning Senators Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), and Sadiq Umar Suleiman (Kwara North).

Others were senators-elect Peter Ndalkali Jiya (Niger South), Aliyu Wadada (Nasarawa West), Sunday Karimi (Kogi West), and Memsa Emmanuel (Benue North East).

The rest are Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue North West), Hon Diket Plang (Plateau Central), Mohammed Onawo (Nasarawa South), and Engr. (Dr) Abubakar Sadiku Ohere (Kogi Central) among others.