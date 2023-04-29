Strike Looms As Resident Doctors Issue Two-week Ultimatum To FG

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has asked the federal government to implement agreements concerning their demands within the next two weeks or face industrial action.

Naija News reports that the doctors made the disclosure in a communique issued on Saturday at the end of their Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The meeting which was held from Thursday to Saturday, was concerning the burning issues affecting the welfare of the doctors and the alarming rate of flight of doctors and other healthcare workers on account of poor remuneration.

Other issues raised by the doctors were the grossly inadequate funding of the health sector and the attendant negative effect on the citizens and the health workers.

The doctors are demanding an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to the tune of 200 percent of the current gross salary of doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by the association to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on July 7, 2022, on the review of CONMESS.

More to come…