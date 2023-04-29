FG Denied Us Eagle Square To Celebrate Workers’ Day – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the federal government of denying it the use of the Eagle Square to mark the Workers’ Day celebration on May 1.

Naija News reports that the NLC made the accusation in a statement by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The workers said since the government has denied them the venue, the celebration will be held on the streets of Abuja to deepen its reconnection with the people.

The NLC added that all affiliates are to assemble at its national headquarters, Paschal Bafyau Labour House, on Monday by 8:00 am, from where they will proceed on a rally around Abuja.

According to the statement, the union assured workers of its continued commitment to its traditions and values.

The statement reads; “As you must have been aware of the last-minute questionable action of the government at the centre to deny us the use of the Eagle Square for this year’s May Day celebrations three days before the event, despite having granted us the permit months ago.

“Do remember that this is a venue we have been using in the past decades for our May Day celebrations.

“The sudden decision to withdraw the permit may be laden with mischief and actually a sign of what is to come in the near future. It is a call to all of us to be prepared.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, we want to inform you that we have decided to shift the venue for the celebration to the streets of Abuja.

“This is so that we can deepen our reconnection with the people who are our true partners in the struggle for a free society.”