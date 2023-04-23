Do Not Abandon Nigerians To Die In Sudan – NLC To FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has pleaded with the Federal Government to ensure that Nigerians stranded in Sudan, amidst the ongoing war, are guaranteed safety.

Speaking on Saturday in Abuja, NLC president, Joe Ajaero, insisted that the FG must put in all effort to ensure that Nigerians are brought home safely.

In a statement titled “Nigerians in Sudan Should Not Die,” Ajaero expressed worry over the fate of Nigerians stranded in Sudan if the situation graduates into a full blown war.

The statement read in part, “We have watched with increasing alarm and despair the unfolding tragedy in Sudan as a result of the ongoing war in that country.

“Nigerians must not be allowed to die in Sudan because of negligence. No effort should be spared in ensuring their safety and, ultimately, evacuation to Nigeria if the war persists and escalates into a full blown war.

“It remains the duty of the government and we urge the federal government to make this happen.”

However, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had recently said that the burning of aircraft in the country’s airport might hinder the immediate evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.