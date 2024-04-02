Former NLC President Is Dead

Advertisement

A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ali Ciroma, is dead, Naija News understands.

It was gathered that the former unionist was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

His death was confirmed in a statement by a family member, who is also the Secretary of the Borno State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ali Ibrahim Ciroma.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Comrade Ali Ciroma, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The sad event occurred this evening (Tuesday, April 2) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The burial for the repose of the deceased will be held tomorrow Wednesday 4pm at the residence of the deceased No.7A along Galadima Road near Muhammadu Shuwa Memorial Hospital (Nursing Home), Maiduguri.”

Naija News reports that Ciroma was the president of the NLC from 1984 to 1988 when he was forced out of office by the then military administration of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, which dissolved the union.

The Abacha administration brought him back into unionism, appointing him as the Sole Administrator of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.