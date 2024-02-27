‘Economic Hardship Responds To Economic Policies, Not To Protests’ – Omokri Proposes Solutions To Alleviate Hardship

A public commentator, Reno Omokri, has expressed his position on the nationwide protest led by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against the rising cost of living in the country.

Naija News reports that the Labour union’s planned two-day protest started on Tuesday in Abuja, Lagos, and other cities nationwide, with protesters seeking prompt action from the government to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Reacting to the situation, Omokri, who served as a presidential aide, argued that the protest would have no effect on the economy, while the PDP chieftain proposed two approaches to boost the economic landscape.

Reno advocates for economic improvement through two key strategies: the emulation of the federal government by the 36 state governors in awarding higher wages to state workers, and the encouragement of Nigerians to buy local products to strengthen the local currency against the US dollar.

In a post on his official X handle, Reno said, “It is counterintuitive to protest in demand of an end to economic hardship.

“Where has such a protest worked? Economic hardship responds to economic policies, not to protests. You protest against injustice. You work against economic hardship. Not vice versa. If you want your hardship to end, do two things.

“First, ask your state government to pay you a wage award, support the way the Federal Government is paying federal workers ₦35,000 in addition to their salaries. After all, states are now getting 69% more federal allocation since the removal of fuel subsidies, and their wage bills have not increased.

“Then, secondly, #GrowNairaBuyNaija. I am looking at the clothes the protesters are wearing. Women with Brazilian hair. Men with imported shirts and shoes. Your clothes are part of the reason you are suffering.”