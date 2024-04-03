US Mayor, Mike Arnold Hails Nigeria’s ‘Economic Progress’ Under Tinubu

Advertisement

The economic achievements of President Bola Tinubu have received praise from the Mayor of Blanco, Texas, United States of America, Mike Arnold, along with NBA team officials.

During a reception held in honour of former Nigerian presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri, Arnold expressed his admiration for the Naira’s floating and the removal of petrol subsidies, emphasizing their positive impact on the resilience of the Nigerian economy.

“I am particularly pleased also that Nigeria is successfully tackling its foreign exchange crisis, and by blocking loopholes through which institutions like Binance were able to profit, which I fully support what Nuhu Ribadu is doing,” Arnold said during the event held at the San Antonio Spurs’ official performance centre.

Speaking further, Arnold said: “I also praise you, Reno Omokri, for your #GrowNairaBuyNaija campaign. Because of you, Americans now know Nigerian corporations like Glo, Dangote and Innoson.”

The mayor is also calling on Nigerians to show their support by signing his petition at www.idpjustice.org, which aims to improve infrastructure for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Nigeria.

According to Daily Times, a star player, Gorgui Dieng, expressed his solidarity with the Nigerian people and thanked Omokri for his visit.

He also encouraged Nigerian youths to embrace sports as a means of personal growth.

Naija News understands that the Nigerian economy has experienced some positive shifts recently. Most noticeable of all is the Naira’s value increasing by one-fifth over the past five weeks.

This improvement can be attributed to the rise in foreign exchange inflows, leading to a $1.04 billion increase in Nigeria’s forex reserves during the first quarter of the year.