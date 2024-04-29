Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 29th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1320 and sell at N1330 on Sunday 28th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1164 Selling Rate N1165

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Naira recorded a significant appreciation in the parallel market, strengthening to ₦1280/$ yesterday, as reported by Nairametrics from currency traders.

This marked an impressive recovery from ₦1,400 to a dollar on Friday, reflecting a gain of 8.57 percent.

The surge comes after a period of volatility where the local currency had plummeted midweek, losing a third of its value just two weeks after rallying to below ₦1,000 against the dollar.

The sharp decline to ₦1,400 was attributed to fresh demand pressures, raising concerns among investors and the public regarding the effectiveness of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions in the forex market.