Peter Obi Didn’t Achieve Anything As Anambra Governor – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, didn’t achieve anything while in office.

The political analyst and social commentator made the claim in an interview on the “Mic On Podcast” hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, a journalist with Channels Television.

Naija News reports that Obi was the governor of Anambra from June 2007 to March 2014 and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections.

According to Omokri, Obi was a failure during his time as Anambra governor and didn’t start, complete or commission any school while he was in office.

The former presidential aide stated that the chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has done more in governance than Obi during his time in office.

He said: “I am giving a challenge. I will give any (Obidient) $10,000 if they can name one school that Peter Obi started, completed and commissioned while he was governor of Anambra state.

“The Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State has more achievements in governance than Peter Obi.”

Speaking further, Omokri claimed that Obi was the least educationally qualified among the top three presidential candidates in the 2023 elections.

He added: “In terms of education, Peter Obi is the least educationally qualified among the others. In terms of achievement while in office, he doesn’t come close to any of Tinubu and Atiku at all.

“At the end of the day, if you hold the presidential election 10 times, Peter Obi is still not going to win.”