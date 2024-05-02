Reactions As Peter Obi Clarifies Claims On Demolishing Existing Businesses In Anambra

Several reactions have trailed the clarification made by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over claims of demolishing existing roads and ongoing businesses while serving as Anambra State Governor.

Naija News reports that following the constant criticisms of the demolition of Landmark Beach Resort in Lagos State to commence the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, there have been reports online that Obi did a similar demolition without compensation.

However, in a statement via X on Thursday, Obi stated that his actions were strategic during his tenure as Governor, stressing his administration aimed at prioritizing the repair and maintenance of existing infrastructure over projects that risked disruption and destruction.

The former Governor also challenged his critics to provide evidence of where existing roads and businesses were demolished during his tenure. He further refuted the allegation of incitement against President Bola Tinubu’s government, adding that the accusation aims to tarnish his image.

Following this development, some Nigerians took to social media to express different reactions to the former presidential candidate’s clarification.

See some of the reactions below.

@Manlike_ED wrote: “You go explain tire, no evidence.”

@jollynony wrote: “Let the records reflect that Peter Obi is a good man who doesn’t speak from two sides of his mouth.

His principle has always been to make sure what we already have is in working order, well maintained and fit for purpose.

“If consistency were a person, it would be PO.”

@obara_eucharia wrote: “The only reason y’all hate this man is because he isn’t your average politician. Nigerians just hate good politicians.”

@GoziconC wrote: “You are a very dangerous human being. Did you just say you didn’t demolish any structure in Anambra during your time as governor?

“So, who is this in the video? Everything about you is a lie. There is nothing right about you. Shameless opportunist!!”

@misscaramelgold wrote: “This kinda of transparency and accountability is all we demand. Thank you, sir.”

@abdullahayofel wrote: “The Oniru family are one of the most affected by the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project. There are loads of other Yorubas who are affected. A few people of another ethnic background, including some foreigners, are, of course, affected too.

“And like one of the property owners, one handsome Yoruba dude, said yesterday, it’s a price that must be paid for development. But Mr Peter Obi has turned it into a tribal issue, and his people have threatened to leave Lagos. 😂

“But when he was Governor of Anambra state, Obi said on national TV that he would demolish people’s properties to build one of the few poor roads he built, and he would not pay anyone any compensation.

“Umahi, on the other hand, even paid those who did not have proper documents of ownership of the land, yet Obi shamelessly beat the drum of ethnic division on the matter. The threat that they will leave Lagos because of what they term Igbophobia is what is making me laugh this beautiful morning.”

@de_generalnoni wrote: “Simple question did you demolish yes or no? Did you compensate yes or no?? When they write long epistles just know it’s all lies…..”

@JesusOverNaija wrote: “Who else noticed that our principal didn’t even think the coastal minister significant enough to mention his name? Even the usual “Respected Elder Brother” is no longer in our dictionary.”

@pontrol_777 wrote: “Liar and hypocrite. You will never become the president. So the costal road construction has not started?“