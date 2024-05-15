Labour Party Creates New Directorate For ‘Obidient’ Movement

Labour Party has announced the creation of a directorate dedicated to the ‘Obidient’ movement.

This development was confirmed in a statement signed and released on Wednesday by the Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that the ‘Obidient’ or ‘Obidient Movement’ is a term used to identify a social and political movement formed by supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Abure, who gave details at the press conference delivered at the national headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja, said a ‘Directorate of Obidient Affairs’ has now been created to attend swiftly and quickly to most complaints of OBIDIENTS.

According to him, the directorate will have the following terms of reference:

Coordinate the registration of all members of the OBIDIENT family and integrate them fully into the party’s structure.

Receive complaints and deal with them; where they are unable to, refer such complaints to the party’s leadership.

Coordinate collection of dues and donations to the party and ensure that all OBIDIENTS are financial members of the party.

Work closely with the National Youth Leader, National Women’s Leader, and National Organizing Secretary to create programs that will fully and effectively assimilate all members of the OBIDIENT family to the party.

The statement added: “It has also become imperative for us to persuade our elected members in the House of Representatives and the Senate that it is in our collective interest for them to work closely with the party. We would like to assure our lawmakers that their interests, whatever they may be, will be adequately protected if we work in synergy. We, therefore, continue to appeal to our lawmakers that they must continue to be good Ambassadors of the party.

“They must respect the Supremacy of The Party. PARTY IS SUPREME. They must obey the party, obey its directives.”