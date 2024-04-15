‘Scapegoating Of Bobrisky Has Worked’ – Reno Omokri Reveals ‘True Reasons’ Behind Bobrisky’s Imprisonment

Advertisement

Social commentator, Reno Omokri, has contended that controversial transvestite Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, faced more than just the Naira abuse charge for which he was convicted.

Naija News reported that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail without the option of a fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, for mutilating the naira.

In response, Omokri asserted that the Nigerian government employed the Naira abuse allegations as a pretext to crack down on the crossdresser.

He stated that the Nigerian government aimed to suppress the rising cross-dressing trend in the country but was cautious due to the potential backlash from Western powers if they took direct action.

On his X handle on Monday, Omokri wrote: “What happened with Bobrisky just shows you the savviness of Nigeria compared to other nations and the intellectual response to governing on display by the current administration.

“The Nigerian government obviously wanted to clamp down on the trending cross-dressing culture in Nigeria. But the government was also aware of the fact that any direct move in that regard would earn it the whip of the Western powers.

“The Tinubu administration was in a dilemma. How to deal with Bobrisky for being a cross-dresser but not to make it about his being a cross-dresser. And this is where you have to respect the subtlety of the Tinubu administration. They found a creative genius way.

“Bobrisky violated a law against the abuse of the Naira. That is why a first-time offender committed an offence that even government officials engaged in during Buhari’s son’s wedding, and, despite pleading guilty, was sentenced to six months in prison.

“In fact, there is more video evidence of Naira abuse via spraying at the wedding of no less a person than Abdul Aziz Malami, the son of Abubakar Malami, SAN, Nigeria’s Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.”

According to Omokri, this move effectively curbed public displays of cross-dressing, as evidenced by the reduced presence of similar figures in the media.

“And the scapegoating of Bobrisky has worked. Since his arrest, have you seen any of his ‘colleagues’ prancing about?

“We used to see them almost daily on blogs and social media. The traditional media, too, could not have enough of them. They got the memo. They have run for cover since the Chairwoman answered to the gender of male in court when asked to state ‘her’ gender,” he added.