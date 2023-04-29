10th NASS: Dont Interfere In National Assembly Politics – APC Governors Tell Tinubu

A report gathered by Naija News reveals that governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have advised the president-elect, Bola Tinubu not to meddle in the affairs of the National Assembly.

This is against the backdrop that Tinubu has allegedly concluded plans to adopt, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, as the Senate President and Kano Senator, Jibrin Barau as the deputy Senate President.

It was learned that the APC governors are divided on Tinubu’s choice, while some of the governors are in support, some have kicked against it insisting that the position should be zoned to the north.

A source close to some of the governors, who was present at the meeting with Tinubu on Thursday and Friday, told Daily Trust that they advised the president-elect to allow the best candidate to emerge and not make a choice.

The source said the governors told Tinubu to avoid the National Assembly politics in other not to get his administration into trouble.

The source was quoted to have said, “What some of the governors told Tinubu was that he should not dabble into the politics of the National Assembly. That was the advise they gave him.

“The governors stood their ground that zoning of the preferred candidacy is out of place, so they advised Tinubu to let the National Assembly, and particularly, the senators to sort themselves out.

“Tinubu also agreed that he would not dabble into the politics of the National Assembly beyond reasonable limit, so he appealed to the governors to work in synergy with the national leadership of the party to put things in proper shape regarding the choice of principal officers of the National Assembly.

“Some of the governors are lobbying for Senator Barau, some are keeping an eye on Sani Musa (from Niger). Some of them want to go for Orju Uzor Kalu.”